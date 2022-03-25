ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A 21-mile police chase through Alleghany and Bath counties ended with a man in custody facing multiple charges Wednesday night.

According to Sheriff Kevin Hall of Alleghany County and the City of Covington, a deputy tried to conduct a felony traffic stop on a 2014 Dodge Caravan in the Verge Street area of Clifton Forge shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23.

However, the driver failed to stop and ended up leading Alleghany County/Covington deputies, Clifton Forge police officers, Virginia state troopers, and agents from the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force on a 21-mile pursuit into the Millboro area of Bath County, where deputies deployed spike strips.

During the pursuit, the driver was reportedly throwing items out of the vehicle’s window.

The sheriff tells WFXR News that 39-year-old Victor Wayne Persinger of Clifton Forge, was arrested without incident and charged with the following offenses:

Possession of at least 10 grams of meth with the intent to distribute

Possession of heroin with the intent to distribute

Obstruction of justice

Operating a vehicle on a revoked license

Failure to stop for an officer

According to Hall, Persinger is being held without bond at the Alleghany Regional Jail for these charges, as well as several charges from the Bath County Sheriff’s Office.



(Photo courtesy: Alleghany County/Covington Sheriff Kevin Hall)

In addition, authorities say they recovered 27 grams of meth and 20 grams of heroin, along with some cash.