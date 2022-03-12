Virginia man charged with solicitation of a minor and sex trafficking

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A Prince William County man is behind bars following an investigation into sexual assaults involving a minor in Manassas, Virginia.

Police said Jeremy Scott Stull, 37-years-old, was arrested for solicitation of a minor and sex trafficking.

Police add that Stull allegedly solicited sexual acts from a teenage family member in exchange for money for nine months.

Another family member of the victim contacted the police, which prompted the investigation.

Stull is being held without bond.