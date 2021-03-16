Virginia Lottery: Virginia residents have won more than $400 million playing online in less than a year

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Lottery officials say Virginians have won more than $400 million less than 9 months after the release of online gaming.

According to Virginia Lottery, more than 163,000 players have won prizes playing online games with the Virginia Lottery. All the winning adds to a total of 85 million.

The single largest online win was McLean resident Betty Wong who $2 million after matching the first five winning numbers in the January 13 Powerball drawing with a ticket she bought at valottery.com.

Not to be beaten, the traditional way of buying lottery products, at the retail counter, has also seen a significant increase in sales over the same period.

More than $1.6 billion in Virginia Lottery products have been sold at more than 5,000 retail locations across Virginia since July 1, 2020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10