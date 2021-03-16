Virginia Lottery: Virginia residents have won more than $400 million playing online in less than a year

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Lottery officials say Virginians have won more than $400 million less than 9 months after the release of online gaming.

According to Virginia Lottery, more than 163,000 players have won prizes playing online games with the Virginia Lottery. All the winning adds to a total of 85 million.

The single largest online win was McLean resident Betty Wong who $2 million after matching the first five winning numbers in the January 13 Powerball drawing with a ticket she bought at valottery.com.

Not to be beaten, the traditional way of buying lottery products, at the retail counter, has also seen a significant increase in sales over the same period.



More than $1.6 billion in Virginia Lottery products have been sold at more than 5,000 retail locations across Virginia since July 1, 2020.