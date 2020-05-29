Virginia Lottery to open customer service centers on June 1; masks, social distancing will be required

RICHMOND (WAVY) – The Virginia Lottery said beginning June 1, lottery customer service centers in Abingdon, Farmville, Hampton, Harrisonburg, Henrico, Roanoke and Woodbridge will be open again for business.

The opening comes as the state has been to lift restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lottery customers can claim prizes of any size in-person. Officials say the lottery’s Prize Zone in downtown Richmond will remain closed for the time being. Richmond players will have access to use the lottery’s Prize Zone West, located on East Parham Road in Henrico.

The Virginia Lottery has issued new safety precautions at customer service centers to include the following:

All customers and employees are required to wear a protective mask.

Guests or family members are not allowed unless they are needed to complete the transaction.

Customers claiming a prize will receive a claim packet and pen, then return to their car to fill out the form. (It is advised that customers download a Virginia Lottery claim and fill it out beforehand.)

When the packet is completed, customers can ask for a ticket for processing and be ready for the next socially distant marked space in line.

Tickets must be signed, and the winner must show a current photo ID and proof of Social Security number.

Employees will be on hand to assist with social distancing directions.

For information on how the Lottery benefits K-12 education in Virginia, and additional safety precautions visit the Virginia Lottery’s website.

