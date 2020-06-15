Virginia Lottery to begin selling tickets online including Mega Millions, Powerball

VIRGINIA, Va. (WAVY) — Beginning July 1, some of Virginia Lottery’s most popular games will be available on your phone, tablet, or computer.

Games like Mega Millions, Powerball, Cash4Life, and more all-new, instant-win games will only be a swipe away on your screen.

New instant-win games will be added every few weeks, and popular daily draw games such as Pick 3, Pick 4, and Cash 5 will be added within the first year.

“We’re excited to be introducing this new way of playing our games on July 1, the very first day it’s allowed under the legislation we requested from the 2020 General Assembly, ” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall. “We feel it’s important to continue to meet Virginia consumers where they already are, and where they expect to find us: online.”

With the coronavirus not going away anytime soon, Virginia Lottery’s latest move to go online should please those eager to scratch a ticket for their next win from own their home.

Virginia is only the seventh state to offer lottery games online.

As always, you must be at least 18 years of age to play Virginia Lottery games, whether online or in person.



Online lottery includes secure financial transactions, robust age, and identity checks through registered accounts, and also provides a range of responsible gaming protections for players to limit their lottery play if they choose.

Latest Posts