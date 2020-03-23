Virginia Lottery closes customer service centers amid the spread of COVID-19

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Due to the spread of the coronavirus and out of the safety of the public, the Virginia Lottery will temporarily close its customer service centers.

The closure is set to begin on Monday, March 23 and run through April 3.

During this closure, the Virginia Lottery says they will reevaluate the situation and follow the latest recommendations from health experts to decide what is best for their customers, retailers and the general public.

Participants can submit winning tickets by mail and send them to the lottery for validation and prize payment.

If you have a winning ticket for which the prize-redemption period expires during the Governor’s declared state of emergency, the lottery will validate and pay the prize.

This validation will come after you file your claim by mail or in person at a customer service center no later than 30 days after Virginia’s state of emergency order has been lifted.

Check out the Virginia Lottery’s website to follow steps on how to redeem a winning ticket by mail and for any additional updates.

The company says that all lottery drawings will continue as scheduled.

