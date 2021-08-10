Virginia lawmakers strike deal on spending COVID-19 funds

Virginia

by: DENISE LAVOIE and SARAH RANKIN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

State Capitol reopens as Virginia lawmakers convene for special session focused on spending COVID relief

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers tasked with reconciling House and Senate spending plans for $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money reached an agreement Friday.

The compromise calls for preserving most of a plan crafted by Democrats.

But it also includes some changes proposed by Republicans, including raising bonuses for sheriffs’ deputies and regional jail officers from $1,000 to $3,000.

Details of the proposal were provided to The Associated Press by two members of a conference committee assigned to hash out a compromise.

Torian and Hanger said all 14 members of the committee have agreed to the proposal. It is expected to be debated and possibly voted on Monday.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10