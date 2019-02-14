Virginia lawmakers send bill to Governor Northam to loosen school start date restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Local school districts may be able to start school before Labor Day under a bill headed to Gov. Ralph Northam. Thursday lawmakers passed a bill which gives local school boards the power to decide when the first day of school will be held.

Under current state law, public schools in Virginia must start after Labor Day unless the state gives special permission for an early start. The bill requires schools starting before Labor Day to make Labor Day a four-day weekend. For example, schools must be closed the Thursday before Labor Day through Labor Day or close the Friday before Labor Day through the Tuesday after Labor Day.

Virginia Beach City Council members said in October an early start would hurt the city’s $2.5 billion dollar tourism industry. They voted to encourage state lawmakers not to pass the bill.