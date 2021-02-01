Virginia Law Review names first Black editor-in-chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Law Review has named Tiffany Mickel, a second year student at the University of Virginia School of Law, as its new editor-in-chief.

Mickel will be the first African American to hold the position.

In a profile written by Mike Fox on UVA’s website, it stated that Mickel along with the managing board were chosen by the outgoing board after an application and interview process.

All 30 second-year law students began their new roles late January.

The publication, established in 1913, is one of the nation’s most prestigious law journals. In addition to articles, the journal regularly publishes scholarly essays and student notes and is consistently ranked among the top most cited law journals in the country.

“Being the first Black law student to serve as editor-in-chief, I am not only honored to contribute to a legal publication with such a rich history of advancing groundbreaking legal theories,” said Mickel. “I’m also extremely grateful to stand on the shoulders of the women and people of color who came before me.”

With the launch of its new and improved website, Mickel says the Law Review plans on rapidly expanding its online presence.