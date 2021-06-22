Virginia Land Conservation Foundation opens $7.5M grant application process

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Land Conservation Foundation (VLCF) is accepting applications for $7.5 million in land conservation grants.

State agencies, localities and nonprofit conservation entities are eligible to apply. The deadline is 4 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2021.

All potential applicants are encouraged to attend a virtual workshop on June 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Details about the workshop, the grant manual and the application can be found online by clicking here.

The VLCF provides 50-50 matching grants to support conservation in the following categories:

Farmland preservation

Forestland preservation

Historic preservation

Natural area protection

Open spaces and parks

The grant-making process incorporates ConserveVirginia, the commonwealth’s innovative land conservation strategy based on “smart map” technology and 21 different mapped inputs.