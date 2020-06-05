Virginia June 5 COVID-19 update: Va. adds less than 700 new cases, 8 new deaths; hospitalizations drop again to new record low

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported less than 700 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths and 1,205 current hospitalizations on Friday as all figures continue to trend down.

New numbers:

48,532 cumulative cases (+676)

1,205 current hospitalizations (-61)

1,453 deaths (+8)

361,519 tests (+8,127)

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to go down after hitting a record low of 1,266, dropping off by another 61 people to 1,205.

New daily reported deaths have plummeted the past week after spiking up May 27 and 28, though those figures can be attributed to lag in reporting. Virginia’s graph of deaths by date of death gives a clearer picture.

And the percent of positive cases has almost dropped below 10%, the benchmark health officials said was necessary for safely reopening the state, while testing numbers increase. Virginia is now averaging more than 10,000 tests per day.

All of these metrics were part of Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision to move most of Virginia into phase 2 on Friday.

Though Northern Virginia isn’t included Friday’s phase 2 move, its number of new cases each day continues to go down. The rest of the state also reported a drop in new cases.

Though Virginia is seeing progress, any possible cases contracted during recent protests are most likely not factored into data as of Friday.

Here are the latest numbers for Tidewater:

Accomack: 969 cases, 53 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 563 cases, 91 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Franklin: 42 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no increases)

Gloucester: 32 cases, 8 hospitalized, 1 death (+1 case)

Hampton: 215 cases, 33 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalization)

Isle of Wight: 137 cases, 14 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalization)

James City County: 211 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths (no increases)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 309 cases, 41 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+10 cases)

Norfolk: 560 cases, 71 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+8 cases)

Northampton: 249 cases 31 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+2 cases, +2 hospitalizations)

Poquoson: 8 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Portsmouth: 325 cases, 47 hospitalized, 11 deaths (no increases)

Southampton: 152 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 322 cases, 53 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalizations)

Virginia Beach: 784 cases, 102 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+14 cases, +2 hospitalizations, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 45 cases, 11 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+1 death)

York: 79 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+2 cases)

Quick takeaways:

2 new deaths in Hampton Roads, in Virginia Beach and Williamsburg

58 new cases, down from 66 new cases reported Wednesday

Williamsburg has reported 2 of its 5 deaths in just over the past week

Portsmouth has reported 0 new cases in two of the last 3 days

Gloucester has reported 2 new cases in the last week. Before that, it’s last case was reported May 21.

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.