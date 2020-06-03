Virginia June 3 COVID-19 update: 666 new cases, 21 deaths reported; second lowest case increase since early May, lowest ICU figures to date

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 666 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday, the second lowest one day increase since early May, as daily cases numbers continue to trend down along with the percent of positive tests and current hospitalizations.

Governor Ralph Northam highlighted those trends when he announced Tuesday that most of Virginia will enter phase 2 on Friday, June 5.

Where are the new cases?

355 of the new cases were in Northern Virginia, with 311 in the rest of the state. The rest of the state had seen higher numbers than Northern Virginia the previous four days, a change from the longterm trend of Northern Virginia having most of the state’s cases each day.

Positive test percentages

The percent of positive tests has dipped below 15% in Northern Virginia, which is delaying phase 2. The rest of the state has gone below 9% positivity.

Deaths

Reported deaths have been trending down since last Friday, and besides spikes in reported deaths on May 27 and May 28, deaths have mostly trended down. Remember, there is a lag in how Virginia reports deaths, meaning some days could include people who didn’t die in the last several hours. The Virginia Department of Health has charts for “deaths by date reported” and “deaths by day of death,” when the person’s death certificate was signed.

811 of 5,041 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in long-term care facilities across the statewide have died since the outbreak began, VDH data shows. 217 outbreaks have been reported in these facilities.

Meanwhile current COVID-19 hospitalizations (1,311) are at their lowest point since April 20 (1,296), with the lowest number of people in ICUs (313) since the Virginia Health and Hospital Association started reported the data on April 14. Also ventilator numbers are at their second lowest level to date. May 25 had the lowest number of ventilator patients with 182.

6,165 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the hospital to date.

Remember that hospitalizations reported by the Virginia Department of Health are cumulative and include discharged patients. VHHA’s data is current.

Here’s the latest breakdown for Tidewater:

Accomack: 953 cases, 52 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+14 cases, +3 hospitalizations

Chesapeake: 548 cases, 90 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalizations)

Franklin: 42 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death (no increases)

Gloucester: 31 cases, 8 hospitalized, 1 death (no increases)

Hampton: 212 cases, 30 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no increases)

Isle of Wight: 133 cases, 13 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

James City County: 211 cases, 54 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 292 cases, 41 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+1 case)

Norfolk: 539 cases, 70 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+9 cases)

Northampton: 245 cases 28 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 8 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 death (no increases)

Portsmouth: 322 cases, 47 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+3 cases)

Southampton: 150 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalization)

Suffolk: 318 cases, 52 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+1 case)

Virginia Beach: 752 cases, 97 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+2 hospitalizations)

Williamsburg: 45 cases, 10 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+1 case)

York: 77 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no increases)

New cases for Tidewater: 40

New deaths for Tidewater: 0

New hospitalizations: 8