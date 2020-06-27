Virginia June 27 COVID-19 update: 677 additional cases along with 24 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 677 additional cases of COVID-19 and 24 new deaths related to the virus ahead of Phase 3.

As of Saturday morning, June 27, Virginia has an overall number of 61,247 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 677 cases reported from Friday, 634 have been confirmed by testing. Another 43 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest count for the Tidewater region:

Accomack: 1,039 cases, 71 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 854 cases, 125 hospitalized, 20 deaths​ (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 47 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 death​s (+1 cases)

Gloucester: 47 cases, 9 hospitalized, 1 death​ (no increases)

Hampton: 305 cases, 41 hospitalized, 5 deaths​ (+9 cases, +2 hospitalizations)

Isle of Wight: 177 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths​ (+8 cases)

James City County: 252 cases, 58 hospitalized, 15 deaths​ (+1 case)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​ (no increases)

Newport News: 490 cases, 44 hospitalized, 10 deaths​ (+16 cases)

Norfolk: 842 cases, 101 hospitalized, 9 deaths​ (+20 cases, +4 hospitalizations, +1 death)

Northampton: 269 cases 39 hospitalized, 28 deaths​ (no increases)

Poquoson: 19 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths​ (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 455 cases, 68 hospitalized, 16 deaths​ (+6 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Southampton: 155 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths​ (no increases)

Suffolk: 397 cases, 57 hospitalized, 34 deaths​ (+4 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Virginia Beach: 1,092 cases, 118 hospitalized, 29 deaths​ (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 55 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths​ (no increases)

York: 110 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths​ (+2 cases)

Overall, the Tidewater region saw an increase of 89 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

While Virginia’s numbers continue to either trend down or remain steady, Gov. Ralph Northam says he is concerned the commonwealth could see a surge in new cases in phase 3. Other states, especially in the South, such as Florida (which reported a major record high of 9,000 nearly cases on Friday) and Texas (which has reported record highs in cases and hospitalizations this week) are seeing major increases in COVID-19 numbers.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 819 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

