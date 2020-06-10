Virginia June 10 COVID-19 update: 3rd straight day of low case numbers, hospitalization numbers lowest to date for Va.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A possible spike in COVID-19 cases due to recent protests and the loosening of coronavirus restrictions still hasn’t shown itself in Virginia Department of Health data. In fact, daily numbers are continuing to drop to levels not seen since the beginning of the pandemic in Virginia.

Virginia reported a third straight of falling daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with the last two under 500 cases.

Wednesday’s increase of 439 cases is the lowest since April 16. You’d have to go back to late April to find three straight days with under 600 cases reported.

VDH’s graph of confirmed cases by symptom onset shows a trend down since peaking around May 20, five days after most of Virginia went to phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan. The incubation period before symptoms start is about 5 days on average, but it’s unclear if the peak can be attributed to the reopening.

Over the last two days, cases in the rest of the state were higher than Northern Virginia.

Hospitalizations

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations (1,155) are down to their lowest point recorded during the pandemic in Virginia, and have now fallen by nearly 500 patients since the hospitalization peak in early May. ICU patients (296) and patients on ventilators (136) are at their lowest in Virginia to date.

6,826 COVID-19 have been discharged to date after being hospitalized, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data shows.

Deaths

18 deaths were reported Wednesday and 37 in the past two days, but deaths have mostly been trending down.

12 of those deaths were reported outside of Northern Virginia.

8 of the deaths were in long-term care facilities, where 853 of Virginia’s 1,514 deaths have occurred.

90.7% of Virginia’s deaths have been people over the age of 60. 3 deaths have been reported in people 20-29, though none have been reported among those younger than 20.

Testing

395,972 new PCR COVID-19 tests were added to the state’s website on Wednesday, up 7,492 from Tuesday’s total. The statewide’s overall percent positive rate is 9%, with Northern Virginia at 12.6% (down from above 20% two weeks ago) and the rest of the state is at 7.6%.

Here’s the latest count for Tidewater:

Accomack: 984 cases, 55 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 617 cases, 97 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+12 cases)

Franklin: 42 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no increases)

Gloucester: 33 cases, 8 hospitalized, 1 death (no increases)

Hampton: 231 cases, 36 hospitalized, 5 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalization, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 149 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no increases, though 5 deaths were reported Tuesday)

James City County: 224 cases, 56 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+2 hospitalizations)

Mathews: 5 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 328 cases, 41 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+5 cases)

Norfolk: 605 cases, 74 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Northampton: 257 cases, 33 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 9 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Portsmouth: 354 cases, 49 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+3 cases, + 1 hospitalization)

Southampton: 154 cases, 7 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 330 cases, 52 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Virginia Beach: 823 cases, 105 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Williamsburg: 48 cases, 11 hospitalized, 5 deaths (no increases)

York: 86 cases, 10 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no increases)

Key takeaways:

48 new cases, up slightly from 44 on Tuesday and 26 on Monday.

1 new death (9 were reported Tuesday — 5 at Windsor nursing home)

Accomack and Northampton continue to see little or no increases in cases

For more information on the coronavirus from VDH, click here.