Virginia Jan. 4 COVID-19 update: Cases and hospitalizations at record averages for Va., COVID-19 deaths near record

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 3,771 new coronavirus cases, 8 new COVID-19 deaths and 57 new current COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday.

Cases and hospitalization averages are both at record levels and continue to trend up, with 4,480 cases per day and 2,727 COVID-19 patients per day. COVID-19 deaths, which lag cases and hospitalizations, are also nearing new records. Virginia’s deaths per day is now at 39, just below the previous record of 42 per day in September.

Current levels are expected to trend up into February. By then health officials are hoping vaccinations could help knock the overall virus levels down.

New cases: +3,771, 367,536 total, trending up, at record levels

Case incidence rate: 52.6 per 100K people, trending up

New deaths: +8, 5,132 total, trending up, 39 per day on average

Current hospitalizations: +57, 2,765 total, trending up overall, at record levels

Testing: 15.8% 7-day average of positive tests, trending up overall, testing was down around holiday

7-day average of positive tests), , testing was down around holiday Vaccines administered: 87,618 doses administered total, VDH data not updated yet for Monday

Vaccines distributed: 404,675 distributed total, VDH data not updated yet for Monday

Testing levels dipped slightly due to the holidays, which contributed to higher test positivity percentages, but tests coming back positive are still at high levels — around 16% statewide and 18% in Hampton Roads.

Vaccines are slowly rolling out, with just 87,618 doses administered so far. VDH had not updated data for Monday as of 9:30 a.m., so that figure is from Sunday.

Virginia is still in the process of vaccinating health care workers, and just started vaccinating long-term care staff and residents last week. A long-term care operator who spoke to 10 On Your Side said he was frustrated with the slow rollout. The state health department said that it could take until the end of January for all nursing homes to get their vaccines through a partnership with CVS and Walgreen’s.

VDH hasn’t said when the general public should expect to get the vaccine.

Curently 563 of the 2,765 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU. ICU capacity statewide is at 82%, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association says.

COVID-19 hospitalizations nationwide are at a record high with 124,390 on average. Cases and deaths reporting dipped due to the holiday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations nationwide are at a record high with 124,390 on average. Cases and deaths reporting dipped due to the holiday.

Local cases

Accomack: 1,789 cases, 132 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+29 cases, +4 hospitalizations)

Chesapeake: 9,759 cases, 621 hospitalized, 102 deaths (+131 cases, +1 hospitalizations)

Franklin: 685 cases, 37 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Gloucester: 912 cases, 32 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+21 cases)

Hampton: 4,665 cases, 197 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+119 cases)

Isle of Wight: 1,588 cases, 79 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+12 cases)

James City County: 2,076 cases, 100 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+44 cases)

Mathews: 322 cases, 15 hospitalized, 4 death (+3 cases)

Newport News: 6369 cases, 205 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+156 cases)

Norfolk: 9,169 cases, 569 hospitalized, 109 deaths (+92 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Northampton: 460 cases, 57 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+4 cases, +2 hospitalizations)

Poquoson: 357 cases, 15 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+11 cases)

Portsmouth: 4,787 cases, 440 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+94 cases, +1 hospitalization)

Southampton: 1,338 cases, 35 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+105 cases)

Suffolk: 4214 cases, 242 hospitalized, 90 deaths (+66 cases, +6 hospitalizations)

Virginia Beach: 17810 cases, 762 hospitalized, 152 deaths (+389 cases)

Williamsburg: 394 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+9 cases)

York: 1,601 cases, 36 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+35 cases)

Key local metrics

1,228 new cases, at record levels and trending up

0 new deaths, trending up overall

+20 new current hospitalizations (620 total), at record levels and trending up

Test positivity: 18%, trending up

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 22.7% — record and trending up

Eastern Shore — 19.5% — trending up

Hampton — 21.8% — trending up

Norfolk — 14% — trending

Peninsula — 16.6% — trending up overall

Portsmouth — 19.4% — trending up overall

Virginia Beach — 18.3% — trending up overall

Western Tidewater —13.1% — trending up overall

