Virginia Jan. 21 update COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations remain at record levels, 17,027 new cases reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s coronavirus cases remain high, but are still on a downward trend since peaking around 19,000 about a week ago.
There were 17,027 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia as of Friday, Jan. 21. Department of Health officials reported the state’s positivity rate is at 30.9%.
There are 3,836 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, with 1,750 beds still available. There were 1,395 non-ICU beds and 355 ICU beds available. Positive COVID-19 patients on ventilators numbered 387, one less than reported on Thursday.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order on Thursday to help hospitals.
Data from mid-January shows unvaccinated people are dying at a rate of 3.9 times that of fully vaccinated people, and 1.4 times that of partially vaccinated people.
Since the start of the pandemic, Virginia has had a total of 1,451,713 COVID-19 cases.
Statewide metrics:
- New cases: +17,027 (1,451,713 total)
- Deaths: (15,852 total), has been down (10 per day on average now) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths
- Current hospitalizations: -32 patients
- Test positivity: 30.9%, has dropped from record of 36% on Jan. 7, was 5-6% in November
- Vaccine doses administered: 14,540,829
- Percent of population with at least one dose: 78.8% (6,724,099)
- Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 89.9%
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 68.6% (5,851,246)
- Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.7%
- People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,363,786
Local cases:
- Accomack: 6,230 cases, 375 hospitalized, 86 deaths (+90 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Chesapeake: 44,946 cases, 1,540 hospitalized, 383 deaths (+642 cases, +6 hospitalized)
- Franklin: 2,260 cases, 86 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+46 cases)
- Gloucester: 6,356 cases, 98 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+102 cases)
- Hampton: 24,737 cases, 975 hospitalized, 258 deaths (+273 cases -1 hospitalized)
- Isle of Wight: 6,561 cases, 296 hospitalized, 92 deaths (+84 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- James City County: 12,699 cases, 342 hospitalized, 100 deaths (+237 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Mathews: 1,282 cases, 31 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+15 cases)
- Newport News: 32,662 cases, 1007 hospitalized, 320 deaths (+363 cases, +14 hospitalized)
- Norfolk: 37,818 cases, 1,989 hospitalized, 371 deaths (+428 cases, +3 hospitalized)
- Northampton: 1,828 cases, 121 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+43 cases, -1 hospitalized)
- Poquoson: 2,079 cases, 45 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+24 cases,)
- Portsmouth: 19,014 cases, 1091 hospitalized, 256 deaths (+173 cases, +5 hospitalized)
- Southampton: 3,002 cases, 102 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+31 cases, +1 hospitalized)
- Suffolk: 16,900 cases, 951 hospitalized, 256 deaths (+221 cases, +14 hospitalized)
- Virginia Beach: 80,392 cases, 3,613 hospitalized, 623 deaths (+973 cases, +25 hospitalized)
- Williamsburg: 1,490 cases, 70 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+8 cases)
- York: 8,597 cases, 173 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+83 cases)