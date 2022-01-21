Virginia Jan. 21 update COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations remain at record levels, 17,027 new cases reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s coronavirus cases remain high, but are still on a downward trend since peaking around 19,000 about a week ago.

There were 17,027 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia as of Friday, Jan. 21. Department of Health officials reported the state’s positivity rate is at 30.9%.

There are 3,836 COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Friday, with 1,750 beds still available. There were 1,395 non-ICU beds and 355 ICU beds available. Positive COVID-19 patients on ventilators numbered 387, one less than reported on Thursday.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order on Thursday to help hospitals.

Data from mid-January shows unvaccinated people are dying at a rate of 3.9 times that of fully vaccinated people, and 1.4 times that of partially vaccinated people.

Since the start of the pandemic, Virginia has had a total of 1,451,713 COVID-19 cases.

Statewide metrics:

New cases: +17,027 (1,451,713 total)

(1,451,713 total) Deaths: (15,852 total), has been down (10 per day on average now ) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths

) but VDH says there’s a reporting delay this month as it applies new federal guidelines for COVID-19 associated deaths Current hospitalizations: -32 patients

Test positivity: 30.9% , has dropped from record of 36% on Jan. 7, was 5-6% in November

, has dropped from record of 36% on Jan. 7, was 5-6% in November Vaccine doses administered: 14,540,829

Percent of population with at least one dose: 78.8% (6,724,099)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 89.9%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 68.6% (5,851,246)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 78.7%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 2,363,786

Local cases: