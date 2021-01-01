Virginia Jan. 1 COVID-19 update: 5K-plus cases reported for 2nd straight day, 49 new deaths statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day to start the new year, as reporting catches back up after dipping over the holidays.

That 5,000 mark is a new milestone for virus levels in the commonwealth. It’s reporting 43 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days (Virginia has about 8.5 million residents). That’s considered high but in the bottom half of states. California currently has the highest per capita rate in the country at 94 cases per 100,000 people, per the New York Times’ coronvirus tracker.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 49 new deaths and 10 new current hospitalizations (2,754 total) on Friday. Both are trending up and hospitalizations are at record levels.

Statewide numbers

New cases: ( +5,182 , 354,766 total), trending up

, 354,766 total), Case incidence rate: 43.1 per 100K, trending up

per 100K, New deaths ( +49, 5,081 total), trending up

5,081 total), Current hospitalizations ( +10, 2,754 total), trending up overall , at record levels

2,754 total), , Testing ( 14.3% 7-day average of positive tests), trending up overall , testing was down around holiday

7-day average of positive tests), , testing was down around holiday Vaccines administered: 64,882 doses administered total, VDH data not updated for vaccines

Vaccines distributed: 388,100 distributed total, VDH data not updated for vaccines

Vaccine doses are still being administered at a slow pace, but VDH says there have likely been more than the 64,882 doses given, they just haven’t been reported yet by local health departments. Some of those 388,100 doses given to Virginia have also gone to CVS and Walgreens, which are in charge of vaccinating Virginia’s nursing homes. A nursing home operator who spoke to 10 On Your Side on Thursday says the process has been “frustrating,” with only of his facilities scheduled for testing despite the program starting on Monday.

Nationwide, the U.S. reported more than 3,200 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday to end the year.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.7 million tests, 221k cases, a record 125,379 people hospitalized, and 3,255 COVID-19 deaths. pic.twitter.com/0qVKmqomyK — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) January 1, 2021

Local cases

Accomack: 1,709 cases, 124 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+11 cases)

Chesapeake: 9,426 cases, 617 hospitalized, 101 deaths (+102 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 680 cases, 35 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+7 cases)

Gloucester: 866 cases, 31 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+11 cases)

Hampton: 4,421 cases, 196 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+89 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 1,536 cases, 79 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+17 cases)

James City County: 1,968 cases, 100 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+70 cases, +3 deaths )

Mathews: 312 cases, 15 hospitalized, 4 death (+2 cases)

Newport News: 6060 cases, 205 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+87 cases, + 1 death)

Norfolk: 8,978 cases, 565 hospitalized, 108 deaths (+129 cases, +8 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Northampton: 452 cases, 55 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+8 cases)

Poquoson: 337 cases, 15 hospitalized, 4 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Portsmouth: 4,545 cases, 435 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+26 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Southampton: 1,154 cases, 35 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+12 cases)

Suffolk: 4043 cases, 235 hospitalized, 90 deaths (+56 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 16,980 cases, 761 hospitalized, 152 deaths (+351 cases, +13 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 360 cases, 22 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 1,491 cases, 36 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+39 cases, +2 deaths)

Key local metrics

1,021 new cases, trending up

12 new deaths, trending up

Current hospitalizations (593 total), not updated on VDH website, trending up

Test positivity: 16.7%, trending up overall

Test positivity

Chesapeake — 21% — trending up overall and nearing record

Eastern Shore — 16.5% — trending up

Hampton — 20.4% — trending up

Norfolk — 13.8% — trending up overall

Peninsula — 13.7% — trending up overall

Portsmouth — 20.1% — trending up overall

Virginia Beach — 16% — trending up overall

Western Tidewater —12.3% — trending up overall

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.