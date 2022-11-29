RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) was created to help citizens across the Commonwealth pay their water and wastewater bills.

The temporary, federally-funded program provides relief to eligible low-income Virginians from October 2022 through Sept. 1, 2023, or until the money runs out.

Households eligible for assistance must have a past due water/wastewater balance and a gross household income below 150% of the federal poverty level based on household size.

See the chart below for monthly gross income guidelines.

Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) income guideline chart (Photo: Department of Social Services)

Payments for those who receive assistance will go directly to the utility provider.

Eligible households may apply for the program’s assistance at virginialihwap.com or call 888-373-9908. Those who are not already enrolled in an income-based program will be required to provide proof of household income.