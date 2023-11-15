PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – National Fast Food day is Nov. 16, and according to the researchers at Gambling.com, Virginians are the second biggest fast food fans for 2023.

The researchers analyzed the number of Major League Eating world records, “Man vs. Food” eateries average review scores and the total number of fast food eateries to measure the fast-food fondness for all 50 States.

Gambling.com says that fast food is an increasingly common choice for people, and that new trends such as eating competitions have contributed to the industry’s growth.

Major League Eating is the world body that oversees all professional eating contests. They report that there are currently 50 professional competitive eaters who compete against each other to eat large quantities of fast food.

Nevada was named the number one state for fast food lovers, while Illinois was ranked third.