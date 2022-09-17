WARREN COUNTY (DC News Now) — Traffic along part of Interstate 66 was shut down for a time Saturday after the pilot of a small plane had to make an emergency landing near Fort Royal.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said the private plane landed on the highway near Mile Marker 6 shortly before 10:45 a.m. after it’s engine failed. The pilot, who was the only person on board, wasn’t hurt.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Staunton District tweeted about it at 11:07 a.m. Part of the tweet read:

An airplane (yes, and airplane) is blocking the right lane of #I66 westbound just past exit 6 in #Warren County.

At 12:10 p.m., VDOT Staunton tweeted that that both westbound lanes had reopened and that the plane had been relocated. Sandy Myers with the Staunton District added that the plane had been taken to the crossover near Exit 6 and that a mechanic was on the way to evaluate the plane.

VSP said the FAA and NTSB were told about the emergency landing.