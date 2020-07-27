Virginia high school sports won’t start until December, fall sports moved to February

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s high schools won’t have sports when they reopen this fall.
The Virginia High School League voted Monday morning to delay all sport seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic, and start the 2020 sports calendar in December with winter sports. It was option 3 of 3 for the VHSL, which will also move fall sports to the spring.
Here’s the proposed plan:
Season 1 (Winter) December 14 – February 20 (first contest date – December 28)
Season 2 (Fall) February 15 – May 1 (first contest date – March 1)
Season 3 (Spring) April 12 – June 26 (first contest date– April 26)
The vote passed 34-1.
