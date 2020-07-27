Virginia high school sports won’t start until December, fall sports moved to February

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- Hampton Roads reported one of its highest 1-day increases in COVID-19 cases to date on Monday, showing the region's average number of daily cases is mostly still on the rise, but watch out for virus levels starting to elevate in other parts of the commonwealth.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,505 new cases on Monday, which would be its second highest 1-day increase of the pandemic, however the health department says that figure includes some cases that were not entered into its system over the weekend. It's unclear just how many cases were added in addition to what Monday's regular count would have been, but either way Virginia's 7-day average of cases (1,110 per day) is near its record of 1,195 per day back in May 31.