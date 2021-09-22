Virginia HBCUs receive $1 million from online gaming company

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — HBCUs in Virginia just received $1 million courtesy of Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG).
The online gaming company presented a $1 million donation to Virginia’s historically Black colleges and universities through the Commonwealth of Virginia HBCU Fund.
The funding will be distributed equally to all five of the Commonwealth’s HBCUs, including Virginia Union University, Virginia State University, Norfolk State University, Hampton University, and Virginia University of Lynchburg.
The event coincides with the pending launch of GNOG’s online sports wagering in Virginia.
The company has also committed to sharing 4% of net gaming revenue with the HBCUs, including an annual minimum shared donation of no less than $500,000.
