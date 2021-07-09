Virginia halts admissions at short-staffed mental hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Virginia temporarily closed admissions at five mental hospitals Friday amid a staffing crisis.

Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner Alison Land says the move will allow hospitals to reduce the number of patients through attrition, not discharges, until there are enough employees to care for patients safely.

Five of the state’s eight facilities for adults are affected, according to a letter sent by Land to DBHDS partners and providers on Friday.

Those facilities include:

Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County

Catawba Hospital in Catawba

Piedmont Geriatric Hospital in Nottoway County

Western State Hospital in Staunton

Land says 63 patients and employees have been seriously injured at the state’s mental hospitals since July 1 because of the shortage. There were also 108 resignations in the state in the two weeks leading up to Land’s letter.

Meanwhile, the Commonwealth Center for Children and Adolescents, the state’s only psychiatric facility for youth, is operating only 18 of its 48 beds because it doesn’t have enough employees to care for more.

Land said the exit interviews by staff indicate there are issues with work hours mandated and lack of safety.

After the announcement, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police released a statement saying there is “literally no place for people to go who are in critical need of mental health services.”

When the system is working and not at capacity, law enforcement will transport people who are subjects of emergency commitment orders to local emergency rooms. At that point, the search begins for a psychiatric bed. The officer will then transport the patient to the mental health facility for detention and treatment.

However, when the system isn’t working, law enforcement can only release the patient back on the street, according to the association.

“Policymakers and the public need to understand that law enforcement didn’t create this problem and we can’t solve it. In fact, the public doesn’t want law enforcement to solve it,” the association said.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.