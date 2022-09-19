Editor’s Note: The above video originally ran on Aug. 12, 2022.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury signed off on additional charges against a rapper accused of opening fire in Tysons Corner Center in June.

Noah Settles, a rapper from D.C. who goes by the name “No Savage,” could spend as much as 45 years in prison if he is convicted of the charges he’s facing.

Police arrested Settles for the shooting that took place at the mall after he turned himself in. He faced five charges prior to Monday, including attempted malicious wounding. The grand jury added two more charges, including possession of a concealed weapon.

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said he wants the case to send a message to the community that even though no one was hurt, the shooting was traumatic for people.

“It would be inappropriate for me to say I’m going to actually ask for ‘X’ right now at the beginning of this but what I can tell you is we are going to be seeking a significant penalty,” Descano said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As of Monday, no trial date had been set.