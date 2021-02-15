Virginia governor’s office provides update on Capitol Square construction and restoration projects

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three major buildings at Virginia’s Capitol Square are undergoing major construction and renovation projects. The Governor’s Office shared a video update on Monday depicting the progress on each building so far.

Currently, a new General Assembly Building is under construction and the Old City Hall and Morson’s row are being renovated.

“We are excited to showcase the progress we’ve made on these three iconic buildings, which are well on their way toward completion,” DGS Director Joe Damico added. “DGS is proud to have the opportunity to transform these historic buildings into more functional, modern spaces for our legislators, state employees, and visitors.”

The General Assembly Building was formerly made up of four buildings all from different architectural styles. The facade of the original structure, an insurance company building built in 1912, is being left in place. The video shows crews stabilizing the facade and then removing the rest of the structure around it.

When construction of the rest of the GAB is complete next summer, it will feature a cafeteria, “more efficient” spaces for committees and subcommittees and public spaces for people coming to visit and observe the General Assembly. When finished, there were will be 14 above ground stories and one below. There will also be a tunnel connecting the building to a parking garage.

Another project at Capitol Square is renovations to Richmond’s Old City Hall. The building originally built in the late 1800s hasn’t been renovated since 1983 when the state first purchased it. Crews are working to replace the electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems before the end of next of Spring 2022.

In addition to the updated systems, the windows will be refurbished, the roof and walls restored, the interior will be modernized, changes will be made to make it more accessible and new elevators will be added.

Old City Hall is one of three National Historic Landmarks on Capitol Square.

Another historically significant project, the renovation of Morson’s Row is also underway. Morson’s Row is a group of row houses on Governor’s Street. The houses are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and used as state agency offices.

The building’s interiors and exteriors will be updated and a new tower will be built. The state plans for them to be modern workspaces without losing historic details.