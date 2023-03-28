A flag flies at half staff at the Mt. Soledad National War Memorial on August 27, 2021 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered all flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia to be flown at half-staff in honor of the lives lost during the Nashville school shooting Monday.

Youngkin issued the order Tuesday following President Biden’s previous order to lower flags. All flags will remain half-staff until sunset Friday, March 31.

Seven people, including the suspect, died in the shooting. The shooter has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale.

The six victims have been identified as:

Evelyn Dieckhaus – age 9

Hallie Scruggs – age 9

William Kinney – age 9

Cynthia Peak – age 61

Katherine Koonce – age 60

Mike Hill – age 61