Virginia Gov. Northam orders flags be flown at half-staff in memory of U.S. Representative John R. Lewis.

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Virginia flags will fly at half-staff in memory of U.S. Representative John R. Lewis, who died Friday night at the age of 80.
In a release, Governor Ralph Northam said, “I do hereby order that the flag of the Commonwealth of Virginia is to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in respect and memory of U.S. Representative John R. Lewis.”
The order will last until sunset on the day of Lewis’ burial.
