Virginia GOP delegates who asked Pence to nullify election results stripped of committee assignments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three Republican Virginia delegates have been stripped of their committee assignments after signing a letter last week that asked Vice President Mike Pence to nullify the state’s certified election results.

8News learned Tuesday that Del. Mark Cole (R-Fauquier) has been removed from the Privileged and Elections committee, Del. Dave LaRock (R-Loudon) was removed from the Transportation committee and Del. Ronnie Campbell (R-Lexington)was removed from the Courts of Justice committee.

On Jan. 5, Del. LaRock , Del. Cole and Del. Campbell co-signed a letter asking “a stay of any designation of Presidential Electors from our state until such time as a comprehensive forensic audit of the November 3, 2020, election has taken place to determine the actual winner.”

The delegates’ argument was that they thought the new state election law passed during the 2020 General Assembly which expanded Virginia voters’ ability to vote absentee through mail-in ballots, was unconstitutional.

Kunal Atit, Communications Director for Del. Eileen Filler-Corn released the following statement about the delegate’s actions: