RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia has launched a new project to help solve cold cases — playing cards.

Attorney General Miyares announced the new project Thursday. According to a release from the Attorney General’s office, the cards have been distributed to inmates within the Richmond City Justice Center for recreational use.

The Attorney General partnered with the Richmond Sheriff’s Office, Richmond Police Department, Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and Crime Stoppers to launch this project.

The deck of cards, in the four standard suits, displays a photograph, name, and case details while the reverse side includes the P3 tip line information and how to provide information regarding the case.



Officials say the goal is that current inmates will “recognize the face of the victim or remember a detail that could help law enforcement close the case.”

If the inmate does have information, a family member or themselves would contact the tip line. If the information is valid and valuable, a reward will be given.

“The loss of a murdered loved one is devastating. Not receiving justice makes it even worse. I’m hopeful that this creative tool will help law enforcement provide answers and justice to these families,” said Attorney General Miyares.