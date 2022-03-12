Virginia General Assembly approves legislation aimed to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

A catalytic converter is seen at Industrial Metal Recycling, Friday, Jan. 26, 2007, in Oakland, Maine. Thieves have long targeted car stereos, air bags, halogen headlights, even pocket change from the ashtrays. But now they are crawling under vehicles and cutting away the catalytic converters for the precious metals inside. (AP Photo by Robert F. Bukaty)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia General Assembly has approved legislation to toughen the penalty for stealing catalytic converters.



The emission control devices have become popular targets for thieves to cut out of a vehicle’s exhaust system.



Thefts have increased across the country over the last two years as prices for the precious metals they contain have skyrocketed.

Thanks to the increasing prices of the precious metals used in the production — i.e, platinum, rhodium and palladium — an ill-gotten catalytic converter can “typically” fetch between $50 and $250 when sold to an unscrupulous recycling facility, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

The pandemic has only driven up demand and prices of these precious metals. Rhodium, alone, is currently valued at over $16,000 per ounce.



The legislation makes tampering with or stealing a catalytic converter a Class 6 felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison.



Stealing a converter is currently a misdemeanor. The legislation now goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his consideration.