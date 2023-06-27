RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Those who live in Virginia will be receiving a higher gas tax starting this weekend.

The DMV Commissioner is required to impose an excise tax on fuel as well as a storage tank fee for motor fuels sold and delivered or used in the Commonwealth. Starting July 1, the gas tax will go up from 28 cents to 29.8 cents.

Below is the breakdown of the fuel rates:

Fuel TypeRates per Gallon
July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023		Rates per Gallon
July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024
Gasoline28.0 cents29.8 cents
Diesel28.9 cents30.8 cents
Blended Fuels (Gasoline)28.0 cents29.8 cents
Blended Fuels (Diesel)28.9 cents30.8 cents
Aviation Fuels5.0 cents5.0 cents
Alternative Fuels (see below)28.0 cents per gasoline gallon equivalent (GGE)29.8 cents per gasoline gallon equivalent (GGE)
Storage Tank Fee0.6 cents per gallon0.6 cents per gallon

The money from the gas tax is used for road repairs across the Commonwealth.