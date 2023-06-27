RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Those who live in Virginia will be receiving a higher gas tax starting this weekend.

The DMV Commissioner is required to impose an excise tax on fuel as well as a storage tank fee for motor fuels sold and delivered or used in the Commonwealth. Starting July 1, the gas tax will go up from 28 cents to 29.8 cents.

Below is the breakdown of the fuel rates:

Fuel Type Rates per Gallon

July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 Rates per Gallon

July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 Gasoline 28.0 cents 29.8 cents Diesel 28.9 cents 30.8 cents Blended Fuels (Gasoline) 28.0 cents 29.8 cents Blended Fuels (Diesel) 28.9 cents 30.8 cents Aviation Fuels 5.0 cents 5.0 cents Alternative Fuels (see below) 28.0 cents per gasoline gallon equivalent (GGE) 29.8 cents per gasoline gallon equivalent (GGE) Storage Tank Fee 0.6 cents per gallon 0.6 cents per gallon

The money from the gas tax is used for road repairs across the Commonwealth.