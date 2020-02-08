Virginia fornication law repeal one step closer to law

In this May 23, 2019, photo, the U.S. Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Supreme Court is rejecting a challenge to federal regulation of gun silencers, just days after a gunman used one in a shooting rampage that killed 12 people in Virginia. The justices did not comment Monday, June 10, in turning away appeals from two Kansas men who were convicted of violating federal law regulating silencers (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawmakers in Virginia are closing a legal loophole that could charge unmarried people with a crime for having consensual sex.

The House of Delegates passed a bill this week that aims to repeal the crime of fornication, which makes it illegal for people to have consensual sex outside of marriage.

Currently, fornication is a Class 4 misdemeanor and carries a fine of up to $250. Del. Mark Levine, D-Alexandria, introduced House Bill 245 to repeal what he called a Victorian-era law.

The Virginia Supreme Court declared the law unconstitutional in 2005.