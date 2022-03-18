(WFXR) — On Friday, March 18, Governor Glenn Youngkin ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday across the Commonwealth.

The order calls for flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in honor of Covington Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie who was killed in the line of duty.

Flags are to be lowered at sunrise on Saturday, March 19 and remain at half-staff until sunset.