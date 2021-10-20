Virginia Fire Chiefs warn of volunteer shortage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — They fight fires, render first aid and yes, sometimes they rescue cats from trees – and most of the time, they do it without pay.

There’s a shortage of volunteer firefighters across the country, and it’s hitting especially hard in Virginia.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 54% of all firefighters across the United States are volunteers – but in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Fire Programs (VDFP), that number is closer to 70%.

In a strategic plan released in 2018, the VDFP projected that there would be a decrease in the number of volunteer firefighters they trained in the following years — and national data show that this reflects an ongoing trend.

The association warns the shortage may negatively impact departments from meeting staffing levels, and put more stress on volunteers already in the force.

(Chart courtesy of the National Fire Protection Association)

While the number of professional firefighters has held steady, there’s been a sharp decline in the number of volunteer firefighters since the 1980s.

The Virginia Fire Chiefs Association (VFCA) is hoping to turn that trend around with a PSA released on October 18, aimed at spurring recruitment of new volunteers.

“With volunteerism on the decline across the state and nation, the VFCA believes that [the ad] will help recruit new members into Virginia’s volunteer fire service,” said VFCA President Chief Keith H. Johnson.

But a survey performed by George Mason University in 2015 suggests that the issues facing volunteer departments may not be so easy to solve.

The survey responses – collected from firefighters at stations across the commonwealth — suggest that the majority of firefighters were recruited through word of mouth, referrals, and local community events. Just 23% of volunteers were recruited through web info, and 13% saw a TV ad.

The biggest factor driving low volunteer numbers was attrition — 64% of volunteer respondents said others in their station had left because of the large time commitment. That’s compared to just 15% of professional firefighters who said the same thing.

Those interested in becoming a volunteer are encouraged to reach out to the department they’re interested in. According to the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, each department has its own qualifications and application processes.