Register now for Virginia ‘Facts & Faith’ COVID-19 vaccine discussion, featuring special guest Dr. Fauci

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – In communities of color, there is a lot of misinformation being spread about the COVID-19 vaccine. This Friday, a special virtual event will be held to discuss the facts, featuring special guest Anthony Fauci, M.D., Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The webinar is part of the “Facts & Faith Fridays” series.

Last March, VCU Massey Cancer Center and faith leaders formed the group to address topics pertaining to the disparity the pandemic has had on the Black community.

“It wasn’t evident what our African-American communities were supposed to do. People were frightened and confused,” said Robert Winn, M.D., Director, VCU Massey Cancer Center. “There was a myth that African Americans couldn’t get COVID-19. We at Massey Cancer Center and VCU Health wanted to give them good, reliable information as we had it and bust the myths.”

All Virginians are invited to participate in this Friday’s webinar, which is co-sponsored by the Governor’s Office, the Virginia Department of Health, VCU Massey Cancer Center and faith leaders from the “Facts & Faith Fridays” group.

All participants must register to attend. On the form, there is opportunity for attendees to submit questions the panelists may address during the session. Click here to register.

This week’s virtual discussion is Friday, January 8 from 2:45 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Gov. Ralph Northam will make the opening remarks.