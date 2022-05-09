RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has once again extended emergency SNAP benefits through another month, meaning families in the commonwealth could potentially receive hundreds of dollars for food and other needed items.

The announcement was made a little over a week before benefits were due to be loaded onto recipients’ EBT cards, on Monday, May 16.

Those eligible will receive the maximum amount allotted for their household size, as seen in the chart below.

Maximum SNAP Allotments for 48 States and D.C.

The emergency benefits are based on a public health emergency declaration issued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefits still have to be approved again each month.

You can apply for SNAP benefits online or by calling your local social services department.