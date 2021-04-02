Virginia Employment Commission says banking information for some customers changed without permission

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Employment Commission says some customers have reported that their banking information may have been changed without their permission.

The VEC released the information Friday night, saying it was investigating the reports and has limited some functionality on the claims filing website until further notice.

However, the VEC said at this point, there is no evidence that the department’s systems were compromised or hacked.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have taken steps to mitigate the potential impact from these reports,” a VEC spokeswoman wrote in an email Friday.

Customers can verify their current banking information by calling the Voice Response System at 1-800-897-5630.

Customers should never share their PIN with anyone. The VEC will not contact customers asking them to update their banking information or share their PIN.

The VEC said it would give additional information as soon as it’s available.

Anyone who believes they are the victim of identity theft for unemployment should report it to the VEC.

