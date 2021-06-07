Virginia emergency SNAP benefits will continue in June

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services announced it will release an emergency allotment for its Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) again in June.

The agency said these benefits will be automatically loaded onto recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on June 16.

Here is how much each household could receive:

If you have any questions about your benefits you can contact your local department of social services or visit CommonHelp online here. You can also find more information about SNAP, how to apply or about other assistance programs online here.

