RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Eligible households will soon receive another allotment of Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency benefits.

The Department of Social Services (DSS) announced it received federal approval to extend the emergency benefits another month. The funds will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Tuesday, August 16.

The additional benefits temporarily raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows:

MONTHLY ALLOTMENTS OCTOBER 1, 2021 TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Maximum Monthly SNAP Allotments for 48 States and D.C.

Household Size Maximum Allotment 1 $250 2 $459 3 $658 4 $835 5 $992 6 $1,190 7 $1,316 8 $1,504 Each additional person $188

Future benefit allotments are dependent upon this monthly approval process and are subject to change.

SNAP participants can contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp for questions or account information. Additional information about SNAP and other assistance programs can be found at dss.virginia.gov/benefit/.