PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A staff member at a Prince William County elementary school was arrested Friday after an investigation by police and Child Protective Services found him to be suspected of sexually assaulting several children at the school.

Police said that the assault took place at John Jenkins Elementary School located at 4060 Prince William Pkwy in Woodbridge.

A month-long investigation –during which time the accused was removed from the school– revealed that the school Information Technology Specialist, who police identified as 33-year-old Jonathan George Skocik, sexually assaulted four known victims while on school grounds.

The victims, all 8-year-old girls, all reported being inappropriately touched by Skocik to a teacher, who then informed the school administration and the authorities.

Jonathan George Skocik, 33, of 9920 Stone Wood Ct. in Burke

The investigation was completed Friday, April 15, and detectives put out warrants for the arrest of Skocik. He turned himself in the same day.

The Charges

Aggravated Sexual Assault (x4)

Indecent Liberties by a Custodian (x4)

At the time of the incidents, police said Skocik was an employee of Prince William County Public Schools. He is being held without bond.