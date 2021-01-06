Virginia elector: Mayhem in Washington Wednesday is an assault on the Constitution

PORTSMOUTH, Va, (WAVY) — In one of the proudest moments of her life, Norfolk resident Barbara Klear on Dec. 14 represented the state of Virginia in casting ballots as a Democrat elector in the 2020 presidential election.

“Each one voted for Joe Biden and then we went through and we all voted for Kamala Harris — I was so nervous, I was so excited, a couple of people were crying, folks so emotional in the moment for what they were doing,” said Klear.

On Wednesday, emotions of another kind enveloped the nation’s capital.

In a made-for-television split-screen moment, President Donald Trump on Wednesday presided over a rally to protest what he, with no evidence, has called a rigged election.

At the same time, Vice President Mike Pence presided over a contentious challenge of the electoral college votes on the Senate floor. At least 140 GOP Congress members including Rep. Rob Wittman of Virginia’s 1st Congressional District and 11 senators said they opposed certification of the election. The joint session later spiraled into chaos, members were evacuated, and protestors stormed the Capitol building.

Hundreds of miles from the beltway, Bill Curtis, chairman of the GOP in Virginia Beach, said both parties need reform.

“I don’t think there’s a problem with the Republican Party. I think there are problems with both parties. The people who have control of the parties are at the far extremes and they have the loudest voices and the most money,” said Curtis.

Former GOP Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell has suggestions on where his party could start that reform.

Former Va. Governor Bob McDonnell

“We need some statesmen who care more about America than the next election if we are going to do better in the future,” said McDonnell.

The local elector at the center of it all says history will not be kind to the public spectacle taking place on Capitol Hill.

“It’s disturbing. They are putting party or maybe even person against the Constitution. The Electoral College Act of 1887 very clearly spells out how this day is supposed to go. You’re getting signs that the vice president is going to follow the Constitution — I hope he will — it’s supposed to be a very basic ceremonial day,” said Klear.

“Today, they will view it as an assault on the Constitution,” Klear said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress would reconvene as soon as it was able to safely do so Wednesday night to continue the Electoral College certification process.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.