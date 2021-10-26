Virginia DMV warns of phishing scam

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is alerting citizens about a phishing scam that alleges needing personal information on behalf of the DMV.

In a social media post, the DMV says that they have been made aware of the scam and are urging Virginians to be careful about these texts and emails.

They say if you receive a mysterious link, do not click on it.

You should also never provide personal information to someone you do not know.

The DMV says if you believe you have been a victim of this scam, you can contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section at 1-800-552-9963 or email consumer@oag.state.va.us.