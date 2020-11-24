Virginia DMV offers eligible commercial drivers a chance to renew licenses online

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Commercial drivers looking to renew their license through the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) now has the chance to do so online.

On Monday, DMV officials announced the new option for eligible drivers in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Commercial Drivers License (CDL) holders were previously required to visit DMV in person each time to renew their credentials.

“We are continually looking for ways to assist our customers during these challenging times. The opportunity to renew online gives our commercial driving community a convenient service option and focus office appointment opportunities on transactions for customers who need in-person assistance,” Richard D. Holcomb | DMV Commissioner

Drivers who are not eligible to renew their CDL online will need to schedule an appointment here to renew it in person.

As a reminder, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) did grant an extension of the validity of commercial driver licenses (CDL) and commercial learner’s permits (CLP) expiring between March 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020.

Any CDLs or CLPs set to expire during this time are extended to December 31, 2020, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

