Virginia DMV makes changes to help customers during COVID-19 pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is making some changes so it’s easier to do business with them during the pandemic.

The changes are a result of the new budget signed by Gov. Ralph Northam in November.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how customers interact with DMV,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb. “DMV is constantly looking for ways to serve customers outside of our customer service centers. These additional updates and changes to policies and procedures will undoubtedly help even more customers during these unprecedented times.”

The DMV is working with courts to have new driver’s licenses for teens delivered by mail.

Typically, people under 18 years old in Virginia go to court to get their license from a judge, but because of COVID-19, some courts are not holding these ceremonies.

Driver training can also move into a new lane. Class B driver training schools and computer-based driver education providers may administer the end-of-course driver’s education test online. It also allows Class B driver training schools to administer in-class curriculum and the parent/student driver education component of the driver’s education course via an online platform.

Those moving out of state will now have 90 days to transfer their license or ID card before Virginia cancels their credentials. In the past, it’s been canceled after 30 days.

If a person’s license was revoked for a non-motor vehicle-related, drug-related offense, they can now petition the court for restricted driving privileges.

The DMV has contacted all 305 customers affected by the change in restricted driver’s licenses and assisted them in scheduling appointments.