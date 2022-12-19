RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says a new tool that launched on Monday could shave time off of your visit and reduce stress.

“We continue to expand our service options to make DMV quick and easy for everyone,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford in a press release. “Now, you can reserve your spot in line at your local DMV before ever leaving the house.”

The new option allows customers to save a spot for same-day, walk-in service without standing in a physical line.

Here is how it works:

Go to the “locations” section on the DMV website

on the DMV website Type in your zip code to find the office closest to you

When a map appears, click the location link to go to your local office’s webpage.

Scan the QR code or text the office’s unique location code to 89247

Answer a few questions via text message (name, service type, etc.)

Once you arrive at the DMV office, text “I am here” to activate your reservation.

Skip the first “check-in” line and sit down in the waiting area until your ticket number is called

Customers who checked in online must be present in the office by 4:30 p.m. on the day they reserved a spot in order to be served

Forgot to reserve your spot? You can still scan the QR code in the lobby when you arrive and get in line for service.

Governor Glenn Youngkin made it his mission to improve customer service at state agencies like the DMV.

DMV Spokesperson Jessica Cowardin said this is part of a broader effort to slash wait times.

“We’re looking at about a 12-minute average wait time across the state right now and that is as of November 2022,” Cowardin said. “In November 2019, so pre-pandemic, it was about 34 minutes across the state for a wait time. We’re working towards making more efficient options for customers.”

Cowardin said the new option adds flexibility by allowing customers to get ahead of the game without scheduling a specific visit time.

The option is an alternative to the appointment system that started during the pandemic and is still in place today. It allows Virginians to book a slot days or weeks in advance.

Cowardin said roughly 60 people used the new tool in the first hour after it launched on Monday morning.