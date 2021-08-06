Virginia DMV expands online services; develops online payment options

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced on Friday that they are expanding their online offerings. As part of the expansion, Virginians will be able to establish an online payment plan.

DMV officials say that customers who owe fees as a result of not insuring their vehicles might be eligible to enter into a payment plan to pay the fees over time and continue driving. By allowing these online options, more than 150 people will be able to avoid a trip to the DMV.

Since payment plans were first established in 2017, more than 53,000 Virginians have completed a plan with the DMV, according to officials.

For more information about DMV’s payment plans, visit their website.