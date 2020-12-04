Virginia Dept. of Education announces statewide grants for school security equipment

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – On Friday the VDOE announced $12 million in state School Security Equipment Grants to protect students, faculty, and visitors in 489 schools in 102 school divisions.

Virginia Department of Education said in a press release, the funds will pay for video monitoring systems, voice, and video internal communications systems, school bus interior cameras, mass notification systems, visitor-identification systems, access control systems, two-way radios, security vestibules, and other security upgrades.

“This year, we have doubled the amount of assistance available to help Virginia school divisions protect our students and the educators, administrators, and staff dedicated to preparing them for success,” Governor Ralph Northam said.

Developed by the VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services the criteria gives priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment.

“We remain focused on supporting students and their families in navigating the pandemic and preparing for in-person learning to resume, which includes ensuring that our schools have all the necessary technology, equipment, and systems to keep everyone safe and to respond to emergencies,” Northam said.

This year the program includes funding for security equipment for school buses.

Listed below is the breakdown for local divisions awarded grants:

Chesapeake — $47,883 for Western Branch Middle

— $47,883 for Western Branch Middle Gloucester County — $250,000 for Abingdon Elementary, Achilles Elementary, Bethel Elementary, Botetourt Elementary, Gloucester High, Page Middle, Peasley Middle, and Petsworth Elementary

— $250,000 for Abingdon Elementary, Achilles Elementary, Bethel Elementary, Botetourt Elementary, Gloucester High, Page Middle, Peasley Middle, and Petsworth Elementary Hampton — $250,000 for A.W.E. Bassette Elementary, Aberdeen Elementary, Alfred S. Forrest Elementary, Benjamin Syms Middle, Bethel High, Booker Elementary, C. Alton Lindsay Middle, Captain John Smith Elementary, Cesar Tarrant Middle, Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle, George P. Phenix Elementary, Hampton High, Hunter B. Andrews, Jane H. Bryan Elementary, John B. Cary Elementary, John Tyler Elementary, Kecoughtan High, Luther W. Machen Elementary, Phoebus High, Thomas Eaton Middle, and William Mason Cooper Elementary

— $250,000 for A.W.E. Bassette Elementary, Aberdeen Elementary, Alfred S. Forrest Elementary, Benjamin Syms Middle, Bethel High, Booker Elementary, C. Alton Lindsay Middle, Captain John Smith Elementary, Cesar Tarrant Middle, Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle, George P. Phenix Elementary, Hampton High, Hunter B. Andrews, Jane H. Bryan Elementary, John B. Cary Elementary, John Tyler Elementary, Kecoughtan High, Luther W. Machen Elementary, Phoebus High, Thomas Eaton Middle, and William Mason Cooper Elementary Isle of Wight County — $151,389 for Smithfield High, Smithfield Middle, and Windsor High

— $151,389 for Smithfield High, Smithfield Middle, and Windsor High Mathews County — $38,720 for Lee-Jackson Elementary, Mathews High, and Thomas Hunter Middle

— $38,720 for Lee-Jackson Elementary, Mathews High, and Thomas Hunter Middle Middlesex County — $24,920 for Middlesex High

— $24,920 for Middlesex High Newport News — $249,999 for B.C. Charles Elementary, Deer Park Elementary, L.F. Palmer Elementary, Lee Hall Early Childhood Center, Lee Hall Elementary, Riverside Elementary, Sedgefield Elementary, and Warwick High

— $249,999 for B.C. Charles Elementary, Deer Park Elementary, L.F. Palmer Elementary, Lee Hall Early Childhood Center, Lee Hall Elementary, Riverside Elementary, Sedgefield Elementary, and Warwick High Norfolk — $222,560 for Azalea Gardens Middle, Blair Middle, Booker T Washington High, Chesterfield Academy Elementary, Coleman Place Elementary, Crossroads Elementary, Ghent K-8, Granby Elementary, Granby High, Ingleside Elementary, Jacox Elementary, James Monroe Elementary, Lake Taylor, Lake Taylor High, Larrymore Elementary, Little Creek Elementary, Madison Alternative Center, Mary Calcott Elementary School, Matthew Fontaine Maury High, Northside Middle, Norview Middle, Oceanair Elementary, P.B. Young Sr. Elementary, Sherwood Forest Elementary, St. Helena Elementary, Suburban Park Elementary, Tanners Creek Elementary, Tidewater Park Elementary, and William H. Ruffner Middle

— $222,560 for Azalea Gardens Middle, Blair Middle, Booker T Washington High, Chesterfield Academy Elementary, Coleman Place Elementary, Crossroads Elementary, Ghent K-8, Granby Elementary, Granby High, Ingleside Elementary, Jacox Elementary, James Monroe Elementary, Lake Taylor, Lake Taylor High, Larrymore Elementary, Little Creek Elementary, Madison Alternative Center, Mary Calcott Elementary School, Matthew Fontaine Maury High, Northside Middle, Norview Middle, Oceanair Elementary, P.B. Young Sr. Elementary, Sherwood Forest Elementary, St. Helena Elementary, Suburban Park Elementary, Tanners Creek Elementary, Tidewater Park Elementary, and William H. Ruffner Middle Portsmouth — $198,832 for Brighton Elementary, Churchland Elementary, Churchland High, Churchland Middle, Churchland Primary & Intermediate, Cradock Middle, Douglass Park Elementary, Hodges Manor Elementary, I.C. Norcom High, James Hurst Elementary, John Tyler Elementary, Lakeview Elementary, Mount Hermon Preschool Center, Olive Branch Preschool Center, Park View Elementary, Simonsdale Elementary, Victory Elementary, Westhaven Elementary, William E. Waters Middle and Woodrow Wilson High

— $198,832 for Brighton Elementary, Churchland Elementary, Churchland High, Churchland Middle, Churchland Primary & Intermediate, Cradock Middle, Douglass Park Elementary, Hodges Manor Elementary, I.C. Norcom High, James Hurst Elementary, John Tyler Elementary, Lakeview Elementary, Mount Hermon Preschool Center, Olive Branch Preschool Center, Park View Elementary, Simonsdale Elementary, Victory Elementary, Westhaven Elementary, William E. Waters Middle and Woodrow Wilson High Southampton County — $2,560 for Southampton Middle

— $2,560 for Southampton Middle Suffolk — $116,000 for Forest Glen Middle

— $116,000 for Forest Glen Middle Surry County — $23,372 for Surry Elementary

— $23,372 for Surry Elementary Sussex County — $70,718 for Sussex Central High and Sussex Central Middle

— $70,718 for Sussex Central High and Sussex Central Middle Virginia Beach — $80,193 for Christopher Farms Elementary, College Park Elementary, Corporate Landing Middle, Creeds Elementary, Green Run Collegiate, Independence Middle, Kempsville Middle, Landstown Elementary, Landstown Middle, Luxford Elementary, Lynnhaven Middle, New Castle Elementary, Ocean Lakes Elementary, Princess Anne Middle, Salem Middle, Seatack Elementary an Achievable Dream Academy, Tallwood Elementary, Trantwood Elementary and Virginia Beach Middle

— $80,193 for Christopher Farms Elementary, College Park Elementary, Corporate Landing Middle, Creeds Elementary, Green Run Collegiate, Independence Middle, Kempsville Middle, Landstown Elementary, Landstown Middle, Luxford Elementary, Lynnhaven Middle, New Castle Elementary, Ocean Lakes Elementary, Princess Anne Middle, Salem Middle, Seatack Elementary an Achievable Dream Academy, Tallwood Elementary, Trantwood Elementary and Virginia Beach Middle Williamsburg-James City County — $54,585 for Berkeley Middle, James Blair Middle, and Lafayette High

— $54,585 for Berkeley Middle, James Blair Middle, and Lafayette High York County — $233,088 for Bethel Manor Elementary, Coventry Elementary, Grafton Bethel Elementary, Grafton Middle, Mount Vernon Elementary, Queens Lake Middle, Seaford Elementary, Tabb Middle, Yorktown Elementary, and Yorktown Middle

The Virginia Department of Education says the School Security Equipment Grants program was established by the 2013 General Assembly in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut.

