Virginia Dept. of Corrections offering care packages to inmates who get flu shots during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Corrections is offering incentives to inmates who choose to get their influenza shot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from VADOC, offenders who elect to get their flu shots between October and December will be given a care package.

The care packages include items like snacks and goodies, according to the release.

“This campaign is a priority for us. We join national health experts in encouraging everyone to get their flu shots,” said VADOC Director Harold Clarke. “This effort is especially important this year, as we battle the combined effects of a traditional flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

VADOC is offering the incentives in an effort to reduce dual cases of COVID-19 and the flu.

Free flu shots are also offered to VADOC staff.

