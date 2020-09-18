Virginia Dept. of Corrections offering care packages to inmates who get flu shots during pandemic

Virginia

by: Murry Lee

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Corrections is offering incentives to inmates who choose to get their influenza shot amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from VADOC, offenders who elect to get their flu shots between October and December will be given a care package.

The care packages include items like snacks and goodies, according to the release.

“This campaign is a priority for us. We join national health experts in encouraging everyone to get their flu shots,” said VADOC Director Harold Clarke. “This effort is especially important this year, as we battle the combined effects of a traditional flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

VADOC is offering the incentives in an effort to reduce dual cases of COVID-19 and the flu.

Free flu shots are also offered to VADOC staff.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10