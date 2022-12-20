RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a special license plate honoring Virginia’s women veterans.

The department says it must receive at least 450 pre-applications — with $10 or $20 deposits — no later than Jan. 11, 2023. Those who participate in the pre-application process will have the opportunity to vote on the final license plate design.

Should all of the pre-applications be received, the Virginia General Assembly will be able to pass legislation in the 2023 session authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.

“Virginia is proudly home to more than 109,000 women veterans — the largest percentage of women veterans per population of any state in America,” said Daniel Gade, DVS Commissioner. “These women veterans deserve to have unique recognition for their service and the Women Veterans License Plate will afford them this opportunity.”

Application forms for the Women Veterans License Plate can be found online here. Completed physical copy applications along with a check — in the amount of $10 for a basic plate or $20 for a personalized plate — made out to the Virginia Department of Veterans Services can be mailed to the address below:

Ms. Beverly VanTull

Virginia Department of Veterans Services

101 North 14th Street, 17th Floor

Richmond, VA 23219

For more information, visit the DVS website.