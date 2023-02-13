RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services is warning of EBT recipients of a new scam asking them to share their EBT card information.

Scammers will text or email EBT recipients telling them their EBT card is locked and the only way to unlock the card is to share their card pin. However, these messages are unsolicited and do not come from legitimate senders.

The Department of Social Services is urging all EBT recipients to not respond to these messages and to never share their PIN with anyone online. The Department also urges recipients to change their PIN often for extra security.

If you received one of these scam messages and engaged with the sender, report it to the Virginia EBT Help Desk at 1-866-281-2448.